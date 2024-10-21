Jay Shah could serve two three-year terms as ICC chair following Board recommendation

Jay Shah could end up being the ICC chair for two terms of three years each instead of three terms of two years each, which is the current norm, after he takes over on December 1. This after the ICC Board, which met in Dubai over the weekend, recommended that the term - for the chair and the independent director - be changed.

In a statement on Monday, the ICC said that the recommendation will now be "circulated for approval" among its members, comprising Full and Associate Members.

While no reason behind the recommendation was made public, it is understood that the move is part of the ICC's drive for better governance. The ICC Board believes it will provide security and stability to both the chair and independent director, who sit on the ICC Board, without having to worry about elections every two years. Also, while the overall term of six years remains the same, there will be more continuity.

Shah, who is 35, was elected unopposed to replace outgoing ICC chair Greg Barclay, who has served two of his three terms since being elected in 2020 for the first time. The independent director's position, meanwhile, has been lying vacant since former Pepsico chair Indra Nooyi finished her three terms earlier this summer.

There were changes to the ICC men's cricket committee, too, with New Zealand businessman Scott Weenink appointed Full Member representative, and Scott Edwards, the 28-year-old Netherlands captain, named Associate Member representative.