Buttler goes down with the ship as England journey comes full circle

Ten long years ago, almost to the day, England's cricketers suffered a humiliation greater even than their Champions Trophy exit at the hands of Afghanistan. It was meted out by none other than New Zealand's then-captain, now England coach, Brendon McCullum , and it would soon prove to be the most consequential defeat in their white-ball history.

The venue was Wellington, during the 2015 World Cup, where McCullum's eviscerating 12-ball fifty rushed through the breach that Tim Southee, armed with Test-match slip cordons and a Kiwi crowd baying for blood, had blown with his career-best 7 for 33. England's eight-wicket loss was completed with a stunning 326 balls of the entire match left unused - more than a single 50-over innings.

Though we did not know it at the time, that was the beginning of England's Bazball journey. Legend has it how, by degrees, the fates of England and McCullum would entwine and interlock: first, through his close personal friendship with his counterpart Eoin Morgan, who would adopt and adapt his mentor's aggressive methods to glorious effect for the 2019 World Cup, and then, in 2022, with the relaunch of the Test team under McCullum and Ben Stokes - essentially a transfusion of that new unfettered attitude from white ball to red.

Jos Buttler was not only an integral factor in the Morgan reboot, he had been a cause célèbre in the original 2015 meltdown. He made 3 from 7 balls from No. 7 in the Cake Tin crushing, having once again come to the crease below the likes of Ian Bell, Gary Ballance and James Taylor, tasked with an outdated "finisher" role in an innings that, at 104 for 5 in the 27th over, was already as good as over.

As if to demonstrate the madness of this misallocation, Buttler's solitary hundred up to that point had come from a near-identical starting point: 111 for 5 in the 29th over against Sri Lanka at Lord's the previous summer, whereupon he blazed an astonishing 121 from 74 balls but still ended up on the losing side. The path to redemption was plain to see. More power up top, more faith throughout, and a more central role for the best white-ball batter of his generation. In June 2015, in the opening game of the team's new era, Buttler himself made 129 from 77 balls (against New Zealand, inevitably) to lift England to their first 400-plus total , and it was as if a prophecy had been fulfilled.

And yet, throughout this decade of close alignment - and despite McCullum himself speaking warmly of their friendship on the day he came full circle as England's white-ball coach - Buttler had never before felt the direct effects of that legendary dressing-room influence. Until, that is, this brief and gruesome alliance that has spanned barely six weeks. Nine defeats in ten matches would have been thin gruel in any context. Add to the mix another global-trophy disaster, and the captain's position was untenable . It's little wonder that McCullum's overriding emotion, as he sat with his captain at his resignation press conference, was "sadness" that their partnership had never stood a chance.

In part, Buttler has been a victim of circumstance, as McCullum also implied . All things being equal, he would have been a glorious addition to the core of generational greats - Stokes, Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jonny Bairstow - without whom the original Bazball project could never have got off the ground. Instead, he remained at arm's length from their capers, charged instead with the solemn duty of upholding the white-ball team's standards, following Morgan's sudden retirement in June 2022.

Jos Buttler and Brendon McCullum were only briefly in harness with the white-ball teams • Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Lest it be forgotten amid the navel-gazing, Buttler did achieve that aim magnificently at the first time of asking. And yet, even as he piloted England to the T20 World Cup in 2022, there were doubts as to whether he had placed his own stamp on the team that Morgan rebuilt, or simply pressed the right buttons and got the requisite response from men that he had already gone the journey with: Stokes and Adil Rashid chief among them.

These doubts were redoubled in 2023, when England's bid to get the 2019 band back together came such a spectacular cropper at the 50-over World Cup in India. And since then, even though McCullum's arrival as all-formats head coach implies a renewed focus on white-ball cricket, this winter's Ashes is surely the more pressing reason for the realignment. Irrespective of the setbacks in the short term, the consistency of messaging to the likes of Harry Brook, Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett, not to mention England's cohort of hard-worked fast bowlers, could yet be crucial in a legacy-defining campaign.

"There have been few players of Buttler's generation whose performances have seemed so dependent on his mood. His famous bat-handle message has long been a prop to remind him to snap out of it, but his innate pessimism was even in evidence in the Afghanistan defeat"

By the time of his ODI debut in February 2012, Buttler was already a star of the county one-day scene, having amassed 854 runs at 71.17 in his first two seasons with Somerset, including two Lord's finals. In an early example of the ECB's fretting about attention spans, the format back then was 40-overs not 50, and yet, as Matt Roller and Tim Wigmore noted in White Hot, their book about England's white-ball renaissance, this had the unexpected benefit of drawing out the players' aggressive tendencies, but not at the expense of technique and endurance.

By contrast, the advent of the Hundred has taken all such long-haul considerations out of the picture, and with it the very best players. Brook, Buttler's heir apparent, had not played a single List A game since May 2019 until his ODI debut against South Africa in 2023, and while Smith averaged 63.00 in Surrey's run to the One-Day Cup semi-final in 2021, his elevation to Hundred marquee status means he may never again feature in a competition that ticks over as a county development project in those overshadowed summer weeks.

It's hard, then, to blame Buttler if he has struggled to greet the advent of "white-ball Bazball" with anything like the same enthusiasm and optimism that Stokes dredged up for the red-ball project. There's next to no reason for a player who has achieved as much as he has, and with such a stellar cast alongside him, to believe that the best really is yet to come. Of his 2019 team-mates, only Rashid is performing at anything like the requisite level, and he is already 37. Buttler himself has made three fifties in 15 innings across formats since November, having missed five months with a calf injury.

What's more, if the Bazball philosophy is, at its heart, a confidence trick - a mindset with which to park the consequences of your actions and just go out and have a go - then Buttler was always an awkward frontman for such a project. For all of his mighty deeds, there have been few players of his generation whose performances have seemed so dependent on his mood . His famous bat-handle message has long been a prop to remind him to snap out of it, but his innate pessimism was even in evidence in the Afghanistan defeat, when he scratched along to 12 from 24 balls before finally nailing a six that briefly snapped him back into the zone.

But it also, perhaps, casts a new light on McCullum's determination, at his unveiling at The Oval last September, to cheer up his "miserable" captain . It seemed a flippant comment at the time, but it was perhaps a more desperate plea than anyone realised. As indeed, was McCullum's suggestion on Friday that this might prove as serendipitous as Root's Test captaincy resignation.