'Squeezed every drop': Kane Richardson announces retirement from professional cricket

Former Australia pace bowler Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

Richardson, 34, had signed a one-year deal with Sydney Sixers but made just two appearances for them. He was one of the original cast of the BBL having played since the tournament's first season with lengthy stints at both Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades , winning the tournament with the latter in 2018-19.

Richardson finishes as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the BBL with 142 at 23.21 and an economy rate 7.87. He revealed his retirement firstly via an Instagram post, then issued a statement through the Australian Cricketers' Association.

"I would like to announce my retirement from professional cricket at the conclusion of this BBL," he said. "From making my debut back in 2009 until now, I feel like I have squeezed every drop out of myself and it is the right time to finish such an enjoyable part of my life.

"I would like to thank all the coaches, administrators, and fellow players who have shaped my career, particularly those from my early days in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

"I've been fortunate enough to represent my country, along with many franchise teams around the world, and in Australia. I have never taken the opportunity lightly and I hope the people watching knew that I had dreamt about being a cricketer since I was a kid in Darwin."

Richardson played 25 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Australia. He was in the squad which won the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, as well as being part of the following edition hosted by Australia, and featured in the 2019 ODI World Cup.