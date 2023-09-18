Rohit on resting Kuldeep: 'We don't want to expose him a lot'

India want to "preserve" their wristspinner as much as possible ahead of the World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav is riding a wave of confidence following a Player-of-the-Series effort at the Asia Cup. Ahead of the World Cup, the Indian team management is doing all it can to "preserve" its lone wristspinner in the squad, and not "expose" him much against Australia, by resting him for the first two ODIs.

"Kuldeep is a rhythm bowler, we all know that," India captain Rohit Sharma said. "But we thought of a lot of things and took this call. His bowling is going well, like Ajit [Agarkar] said, we had to give players a chance, especially those who played just one game at the Asia Cup and are in the World Cup squad.

"We have been looking at Kuldeep for the last one, one and a half years, this is why we don't want to expose him a lot. He is coming back for the last match. There are a lot of reasons. This is the best decision for us, to have him sit out for two games and play the third. We also have two practice matches [before the World Cup opener], so for the bowling rhythm, he will be back in it."

Agarkar, who worked with Kuldeep at Delhi Capitals in the IPL not long ago, spoke of the virtues that make Kuldeep a vital cog in India's World Cup wheel. He reiterated how a little bit of "faith and confidence" could do wonders for a bowler's mindset.