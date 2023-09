Kuldeep started in fine fashion with the ball. He saw Rohit Sharma drop Fakhar Zaman at slip before deceiving him in flight to bowl him. After trapping Agha Salman lbw, he dismissed Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed - taking a fine diving catch off his bowling - and Faheem Ashraf in successive overs to end Pakistan's innings prematurely with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf "When I was new, I thought of only bowling naturally," he said. "But as I have played along, I have the experience of knowing which batsman plays what shot, and how he picks the ball. So, I bowl accordingly. When the target is big, you know the batsman is going for his shots, but you are also ready for it. That helps in planning your bowling." Kuldeep, who was "very happy" with how his past one and a half years have gone, said his maiden ODI five-for against Pakistan was a "big deal." "When I retire, I will always remember that I picked up five wickets against Pakistan. It is a big deal because they are a team that plays spin well. If you do well against a side that plays spin well in the subcontinent, it motivates you."