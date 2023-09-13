Shubman Gill rises to career-best No. 2 in ODI rankings
Zampa enters top five and Kuldeep the top ten for bowlers; Bavuma has shot up to a career-best No. 11 in the batters' list after a string of good scores
Shubman Gill has moved up to a career-best No. 2 in the ICC ODI rankings for men's batters, with only Babar Azam ahead of him.
Gill scored 58 and stitched a 121-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup Super Four fixture against Pakistan, which helped him move up one spot despite just 19 against Sri Lanka in the next game.
Virat Kohli, who hit an unbeaten century against Pakistan, and Rohit, who has hit 53 and 56 over the past week, after 74 not out against Nepal on September 4, have gained two places each and occupy the eighth and ninth positions, respectively.
This is also the first time since September 2018 that three Indian batters are in the top ten of the ODI rankings. Four years ago, Rohit, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were all in the top six.
Pakistan also have three batters in the top ten, with Babar still at the top with a lead of more than 100 rating points over Gill, while Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are fifth and tenth, respectively.
Elsewhere, Temba Bavuma has advanced 21 places to reach a career-best No. 11 after scoring three centuries and two half-centuries in his last eight ODIs. In the past week, he has hit an unbeaten 114 against Australia, followed by scores of 46 and 57. His previous best position was 25th.
Among the other major gainers were David Warner, who has risen from fifth to fourth, Travis Head (jump of six places to 20th) and Marnus Labuschagne (up 24 places to 45th).
KL Rahul is also ten places up to 37th, while Ishan Kishan has moved to 22nd, gaining two spots.
Among bowlers, Trent Boult has moved up to joint-second with Josh Hazlewood after picking up 3 for 37 in his 100th ODI, also his first in almost exactly a year, while Adam Zampa has entered the top five for the first time after picking up four wickets in the second match against South Africa.
Kuldeep Yadav's nine wickets in the last two Asia Cup matches has helped him rise five positions to seventh.
Haris Rauf has gone up eight spots to 21st, while Jasprit Bumrah (up eight places to 27th) and Hardik Pandya (up 21 places to 56th) have also gained. Hardik has also moved up four places to sixth among allrounders.