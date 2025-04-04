LSG make 203 despite Hardik Pandya's five-for

After going on the attack during Pant's stay, Markram went back to playing second-fiddle with Ayush Badoni's entry. Badoni bought some time but got going later on to post 30 off 19 balls. He was out caught behind playing the scoop a ball before the death overs began. LSG made 90 for 4 in the middle (7-16) overs.

Markram reached his fifty off 34 balls, which was off the 98th ball of the innings. He fell to Hardik, who bowled two overs at the death in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. A couple of boundaries from David Miller in the final over took LSG past the 200-mark before Hardik helped himself to two wickets to complete a five-for, the first by a captain in IPL history.