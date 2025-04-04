LSG make 203 despite Hardik Pandya's five-for

Lucknow Super Giants 203 for 8 (Marsh 60, Markram 53, Hardik 5-36) vs Mumbai Indians
Half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh helped Lucknow Super Giants put on 203 for 8 against Mumbai Indians on Friday in IPL 2025. MI captain Hardik Pandya took a five-for for the visitors after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.
Marsh survived a caught-behind chance in the first over of the game. But the bowler Trent Boult and his team-mates didn't hear it, and the opener capitalised in a 69-run powerplay where he hit nine fours and two sixes.
The introduction of left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur accounted for Marsh before a slower bouncer from Hardik reduced the in-form Nicholas Pooran's promising start to a cameo. Rishabh Pant's lack of form continued as he, too, fell to a slower short ball from Hardik.
After going on the attack during Pant's stay, Markram went back to playing second-fiddle with Ayush Badoni's entry. Badoni bought some time but got going later on to post 30 off 19 balls. He was out caught behind playing the scoop a ball before the death overs began. LSG made 90 for 4 in the middle (7-16) overs.
Markram reached his fifty off 34 balls, which was off the 98th ball of the innings. He fell to Hardik, who bowled two overs at the death in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. A couple of boundaries from David Miller in the final over took LSG past the 200-mark before Hardik helped himself to two wickets to complete a five-for, the first by a captain in IPL history.