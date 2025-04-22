Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United
Matthew Short has not recovered from an injury he picked during the Champions Trophy and Islamabad United are yet to name a replacement
Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have both had players become unavailable, with Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Short and West Indies' spinner Gudakesh Motie ruled out of PSL 2025. Irish allrounder Curtis Campher replaces Motie for the Sultans, while United have not yet announced a replacement.
Short arrived in Pakistan at the start of the PSL nursing an injury he never quite recovered from. A statement from United said he had shown "encouraging signs of recovery" but felt discomfort during training sessions.
Though the franchise, in collaboration with Cricket Australia's medical staff, attempted to get him back to full fitness, the franchise said a "joint decision" to send Short back to Australia to continue his rehabilitation was made "in the best interest of the player's long-term fitness and career".
United have enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament, winning each of their first four games so far and sit at the top of the table.
"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery," the statement said. "We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery."
Sultans said Motie had returned to Guyana "to attend to a domestic matter". ESPNcricinfo understands his father has been taken ill, and the Sultans remain hopeful he will be able to return to the tournament at some point. Motie did not play any of the Sultans' first three matches - all of which the side lost. Sultans will look to turn their season around at home, with the PSL shifting to Multan, where Mohammad Rizwan's side play their next two matches against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000