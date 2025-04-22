Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United

Short arrived in Pakistan at the start of the PSL nursing an injury he never quite recovered from. A statement from United said he had shown "encouraging signs of recovery" but felt discomfort during training sessions.

Related Salman Agha on how PSL can to grow

Though the franchise, in collaboration with Cricket Australia's medical staff, attempted to get him back to full fitness, the franchise said a "joint decision" to send Short back to Australia to continue his rehabilitation was made "in the best interest of the player's long-term fitness and career".

United have enjoyed a perfect start to the tournament, winning each of their first four games so far and sit at the top of the table

"Islamabad United remain fully committed to the well-being of all our players and extend our support to Matt during his recovery," the statement said. "We thank him for his professionalism and positive presence in the camp and wish him a swift and complete recovery."