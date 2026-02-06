Meg Lanning signs for Lancashire in Women's T20 Blast

Lanning, 33, retired from international cricket in 2023, having captained Australia to five of her seven World Cup titles, making her the most decorated captain in ICC global history, male or female.

She scored more than 8,000 runs for Australia, including 4,602 at 53.51 in 103 WODIs, and a further 3,405 in T20Is. Domestically, she has represented Victoria and Melbourne Stars in Australia, captained the Stars and Delhi Capitals in franchise competitions, and has also captained UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League.

This summer she will continue her stint at Old Trafford by playing for Manchester Super Giants in the Women's Hundred.

"I'm really excited to be joining Lancashire Thunder for the 2026 Vitality Blast," Lanning said. "The women's game in England is moving quickly, and Lancashire is clearly committed to being at the forefront of that growth.

"The side brought home silverware in the 50-over and T20 cup competitions last season and it would be great to be part of replicating that in the Vitality Blast this year.

"I'm looking forward to arriving at Emirates Old Trafford in a few months' time, contributing on the field, sharing experiences with the group, and helping the team in that push for success."

David Thorley, Director of Women's Cricket, added: "This is a hugely significant signing for Lancashire Thunder, and for the county game as a whole.

"Meg is not only one of the finest batters of her generation, but one of the most influential leaders the women's game has ever seen. Her record as Australia captain speaks for itself, and her presence will have an immediate and lasting impact on our squad and the Club.