Shami: 'Don't want to rush and risk getting injured again'

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami wants to ensure that he is fully fit before he returns to international cricket.

Shami, 34, last played in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and has since been sidelined by an ankle injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

"Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time)," Shami said at the Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) annual awards ceremony. "However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I've to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort."

"The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don't want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I've already started bowling, but I won't take any chances until I am 100% fit."

PTI had reported last month that Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy , and a potential international appearance later in one of the Test matches against New Zealand.

It is understood that Shami will play either one or two of Bengal's Ranji Trophy matches against UP (October 11) and Bihar (October 18).

Shami also hinted at the possibility of playing domestic cricket before making his international return.

"If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will," Shami said. "What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format."

Shami is expected to be a key figure in India's preparations for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried)," Shami said.