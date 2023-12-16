Burger, Mulder among six South Africa talents to watch

ODIs fades into the wings of the international cricket stage for at least the next six months, with focus shifting to the T20 World Cup, but a Champions Trophy is only 15 months away and some of the early planning starts now. Most teams are likely to see significant changes from the squads that did duty at this year's World Cup and will use 2024 to usher in a new generation of players, as India are doing in South Africa this week.

With 77 ODI caps to his name, Phehlukwayo is hardly a newbie but in a year that started with him being dropped from the national side and losing his central contract, this is a second coming. Phehlukwayo was given another chance when Sisanda Magala was ruled out of the World Cup squad with a knee injury and though he only played one match at the tournament, he has since found his way back into both white-ball squads and with big tournaments aplenty, could yet become South Africa's go-to allrounder. Phehlukwayo has ability with both bat and ball and at 27 years old, is showing the maturity South Africa hoped would come into his game. "He sees himself now as not a young guy in the team anymore, but as a guy with a bit more responsibility and I think he has taken on that responsibility really well," Markram said. "He has finished games with the bat, he has bowled some crucial spells in the middle overs with the ball and it is exciting to have him playing that sort of cricket and putting his hand up."