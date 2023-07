That makes it a double for Sciver-Brunt, who is also the top-ranked ODI allrounder in the world. With Sciver-Brunt moving up, Beth Mooney - 130 runs in three innings - has dropped to No. 3, with Chamari Athapaththu , who hit two centuries in the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand in late June/early July, moving to second place.