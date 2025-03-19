Refreshed Devine sets sights on World Cup double

Sophie Devine has revealed that she contemplated international retirement during her recent break from cricket but says the lure of this year's World Cup played a big part in prolonging her White Ferns career.

Devine took a step back from the sport at the start of 2025 to prioritise her wellbeing, pulling out of the WPL after being retained by RCB and missing two home white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Asked on Wednesday whether the thought of not returning to international cricket had run through her mind during her time off, Devine told reporters: "Completely honest? Yep. Certainly.

"To be able to have to process through a few of those things, obviously I'm unfortunately not getting any younger, so they naturally sort of came into mind. But for me, yeah, look, just really excited to be here, just going to be focusing on each day as it comes and just really enjoying every day with the White Ferns."

Speaking ahead of her return for the T20I series against Australia starting in Auckland on Friday, Devine - who last week was picked up by Southern Brave for GBP 36,000 (NZD 80,000) with their first pick in the Women's Hundred draft - said franchise opportunities and, chiefly, T20 World Cup champions New Zealand's attempt to secure the double at the 50-over version in India later this year left her feeling that she had more to give.

Devine captained New Zealand to the T20 World Cup in October 2024 • ICC/Getty Images

"I've been playing cricket for a very long time and probably looking ahead in terms of what am I going to do when my time does come to hang up the boots," she said. "Those opportunities are still something that really excites me, being able to go overseas and play in franchise cricket, but most importantly, it's to play for the White Ferns. We've got a pretty big World Cup coming up later this year, which - all going well - hopefully I'll be at.

"Certainly the World Cup was probably the biggest one. I still felt like I've got a little bit more to give in the black shirt. So for me, I guess that opportunity was there, but also being okay with the fact that if I was done, I've had a pretty good run of it. But certainly watching the girls over the last couple of weeks, there's certainly a big itch there that's still to scratch."

Devine hasn't played a competitive match since January 24, when she took 5 for 13 for Wellington against Canterbury in the Women's Super Smash in Christchurch. Her last international appearance was during the home ODI series against Australia on December 23, capping a gruelling schedule which included tours of England and India either side of New Zealand's T20 World Cup triumph in Dubai. She also played for Perth Scorchers in the WBBL through November.

Devine has encouraged other players to to be open about needing time off to look after their well-being • ICC via Getty Images

"The last 12, 18 months have been massive for me personally, but also the White Ferns group, the amount of cricket that we've played, obviously winning the World Cup and things like that," Devine said. "It probably hit me a little bit harder than I realised and for me, with the support of New Zealand Cricket, family, friends, I've been really fortunate to be able to have that time away.

"Something that I'm really big on is that mental health and making sure that you do take the time, so I'm really thankful for the support that I've received."

Now aged 35, Devine has taken mental-health breaks fairly regularly during the latter stages of her career. She missed a large chunk of the 2023-24 Super Smash and she took an extended break during the New Zealand winter of 2021.

She referred to her latest stretch of time out as "hibernation", saying that she "went into hiding a little bit", but in recent weeks had started watching her team-mates again as they drew their T20I series with Sri Lanka 1-1 and won the ODIs 2-0.

Now feeling refreshed, Devine continued to encourage other players to be open about needing time off to look after their well-being.