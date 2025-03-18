Devine, Amelia, Tahuhu return to New Zealand squad for Australia T20Is
Polly Inglis and Bella James are also set to return while Izzy Gaze misses out due to injury
Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu return to New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against Australia that will close out the 2024-25 home summer. Bella James also returns to the side, which is led by Suzie Bates, while Izzy Gaze misses out with injury. Polly Inglis has come in for her.
Devine had taken a well-being break last month, which ruled her out of the Super Smash, the Women's Premier League in India and New Zealand's home series against Sri Lanka. "It's nice to have had some time to reset and refocus and I'm really looking forward to getting back out there with the girls," Devine said.
Amelia returns to international cricket after missing the Sri Lanka series to be part of Mumbai Indians' successful WPL campaign, where she took 18 wickets and won the Purple Cap. Tahuhu has recovered from a grade-two hamstring tear that she sustained in December.
James, who missed the Sri Lanka series due to a quadriceps strain and is yet to make her T20I debut, passed her fitness tests on Monday, and will travel with the team to Auckland on Wednesday.
"We're stoked to have Soph, Melie and Lea back for this series," said Ben Sawyer, New Zealand head coach. "They're three key players who bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group."
Wicketkeeper-batter Gaze could not recover from the hip-flexor sprain that kept her out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Inglis, her replacement, made her ODI and T20I debuts and played all six games against Sri Lanka, but got to bat only once in the three T20Is.
Emma McLeod, Izzy Sharp, Flora Devonshire and Bree Illing are the players making way for Devine, Amelia and Tahuhu's returns. The three-match T20I series will be played from March 21 to 26 in Auckland, Mount Maunganui and Wellington.
New Zealand squad: Suzie Bates (capt), Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.