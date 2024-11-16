Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz lose PCB central contracts; Fatima Sana promoted to Category A

Former captain Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz have been omitted from the PCB's new batch of central contracts announced on Saturday. Sixteen players were announced in the new contracts, with Fatima Sana , who took over from Dar as captain, moving up to Category A.

Dar was in Category A in last year's contracts, while Riaz had been demoted to Category B, though their omissions are not entirely unexpected. As well as dwindling form, there are believed to have been concerns about their attitude within the team set-up that were discussed with PCB hierarchy.

Eyman Fatima, Anoosha Nasir, Sidra Nawaz and Shawaal Zulfiqar also miss out on contracts this season, while Bismah Maroof's retirement earlier this year means she no longer features. The board said, "these players will remain available for selection, as the PCB shifts its focus towards developing the next generation of cricketers in alignment with the ICC's Women's FTP (Future Tours Programme) for 2025-29."

Twenty players were awarded two-year contracts last year, with a significant pay bump, but with the proviso that performances would be reassessed after a year.

Sana's promotion is a reward for a series of outstanding all-round performances in the run-up to, and at the T20 World Cup in the UAE . Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at the tournament but lost their three other group games to India, Australia and eventual champions New Zealand.

Muneeba Ali , the wicketkeeper-batter, has also been promoted to Category A, joining Sidra Amin who retains her position. Gull Feroza and Rameen Shamim return to the central-contracts list for the first time since 2018 and 2022-23 respectively, while Tasmia Rubab is included for the first time.

The contracts have been pending approval for some time now, having run out at the end of July. Players, however, will be paid backdated amounts from then. The delay in the contracts is part of a general trend of upheaval and uncertainty in Pakistan women's cricket where the PCB has struggled to get projects off the ground. Most notable among them is the long-promised women's PSL, which Ramiz Raja first promised as chairman nearly three years ago but is yet to materialise. Tania Mallick, Head of Women's Cricket since October 2021, told ESPNcricinfo earlier this year she expected a women's PSL to happen within the next 12 months. Last month, however, she quit the role, with no signs of that tournament being introduced in the near future.

"The 2024-25 central contracts reflect our forward-looking strategy as we prepare for the new ICC Women's Future Tours Programme," the PCB's new Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said. "By further investing in established players through significantly enhanced retainers and offering clear pathways to the emerging cricketer, we aim to strike a balance between nurturing future stars and sustaining competitiveness at the highest level."