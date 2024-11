Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz lose PCB central contracts; Fatima Sana promoted to Category A

The contracts have been pending approval for some time now, having run out at the end of July. Players, however, will be paid backdated amounts from then. The delay in the contracts is part of a general trend of upheaval and uncertainty in Pakistan women's cricket where the PCB has struggled to get projects off the ground. Most notable among them is the long-promised women's PSL, which Ramiz Raja first promised as chairman nearly three years ago but is yet to materialise. Tania Mallick, Head of Women's Cricket since October 2021, told ESPNcricinfo earlier this year she expected a women's PSL to happen within the next 12 months. Last month, however, she quit the role, with no signs of that tournament being introduced in the near future.