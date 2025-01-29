Nigeria revel in hard-earned victory over Ireland in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup
They were behind in the game, with both bat and ball, but rallied to finish the tournament on a high
Nigeria sign off from the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup a mere one point behind a team that made it to the semi-finals from their group after a thrilling victory over Ireland in Bangi, Malaysia. They wrapped up their second win of the Super Six stage, level with that of England above them in second place who went through to the final four of the tournament.
Lillian Udeh, the 18-year-old fast bowler, was the star of the show as her 3 for 11 from four overs helped Nigeria defend a total of 94 for 7 and secure victory with six runs and eight balls to spare.
Having initially been behind in the game - Udeh was part of a poor top-order performance where four of five batters fell for single-digits - Nigeria turned things around with the ball and not a moment too soon either. Ireland were 40 for 2 in the eighth over, looking quite comfortable in the chase when Udeh triggered the collapse that defined the match. Four wickets for 14 runs later, they were barely holding on. Annointed Akhigbe, the 17-year-old seamer, also played an important part, striking twice in the 12th over where she got rid of Ireland's top-scorer Rebecca Lowe for 21 off 32. Another 4 for 14 collapse resulted in the team being bowled out for 88, and exiting the competition with just one win.
Nigeria built their eventually defendable total with opener Christabel Chukwuonye scoring 25 off 42 balls with three fours. The other end was leaking wickets though, and they required a lower-order intervention to last the 20 overs. Omosigho Eguakun (17 off 23), Peculiar Agboya (17 not out off 20) and captain Lucky Piety (12 off 11) added crucial runs from No. 6, 7 and 8 helping the team recover from 21 for 4 to finish on 94 for 7.