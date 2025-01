Nigeria revel in hard-earned victory over Ireland in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Having initially been behind in the game - Udeh was part of a poor top-order performance where four of five batters fell for single-digits - Nigeria turned things around with the ball and not a moment too soon either. Ireland were 40 for 2 in the eighth over, looking quite comfortable in the chase when Udeh triggered the collapse that defined the match. Four wickets for 14 runs later, they were barely holding on. Annointed Akhigbe , the 17-year-old seamer, also played an important part, striking twice in the 12th over where she got rid of Ireland's top-scorer Rebecca Lowe for 21 off 32. Another 4 for 14 collapse resulted in the team being bowled out for 88, and exiting the competition with just one win