Brook lost for answers as NZ hand England another ODI 'hammering'

Harry Brook conceded his side had been "hammered" by New Zealand, with the white-ball captain at a loss to explain England's struggles in the format.

For the first time during Brook's tenure as captain, he failed to hide his disappointment after England slipped to a sixth ODI series defeat in seven and the second of his brief captaincy career.

For all the talk of wanting to entertain, Brook's disappointment was tangible as he responded to a question as to whether the result in Hamilton was the first time he had been frustrated with his players.

"It's disappointing, isn't it," Brook said. "You go round every single player there and you think, 'bloody hell, there aren't many teams that they don't get into in the world'. It's disappointing we haven't performed as well as we could. It happens. They've played well and sometimes you've got to hold your hand up and say they've been the better team."

Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, in 2025 they have failed to reach 250 in any innings where It is a concerning trend for an England side who have been bowled out in seven of their eight away ODIs this year. In a remarkable statistic that was raised on thepodcast, in 2025 they have failed to reach 250 in any innings where Joe Root hasn't made a half-century himself. Furthermore, their commitment to "going hard" is borne out by the fact that when batting first this year, they have either made 350, or failed to bat their overs.

For years, England had the excuse of their frontline players rarely competing in the ODI format, and the consequent difficulties that players face when adapting back to the format. That excuse doesn't hold this year, with a settled batting line-up who have been available throughout. Furthermore, with five of England's ODI top six also in the Test squad, the theory is that their natural attacking game should be well suited to the rhythms of one-day cricket, although this has also failed to be the case.

"It's not too dissimilar to the way we play Test cricket, really," Brook said of the difficulties of switching formats. "We play aggressively in Test cricket and it's not too far off. Obviously we haven't played much one-day cricket in the last however many years. I can't quite put my finger on why we haven't batted well enough. It's just one of those things. You come to play the second-best team in the world on their own patch and they've hammered us."

Brook also refused to be drawn on losing both tosses against New Zealand, where the chance to bowl first in the opening ODI at Mount Maunganui would have been a significant advantage.

"That's just an excuse," Brook said. "I haven't won many tosses, I'd have liked to have had a bowl today [in Hamilton] but that's just an excuse. Everybody in that batting line-up is good enough to be able to face a swinging and seaming ball, cope with that and score runs against that."

There was one promising sign for England during the second ODI, with Jofra Archer returning to England colours for the first time this winter and producing a fantastic display of bowling where he claimed three for 23 from his ten overs.

Having only arrived in the country a few days previously, Archer's speeds were high as he averaged 88mph across his first spell. There was one moment of concern, when Archer appeared to injure himself diving for a ball in the outfield, but it later transpired that he had merely winded himself heavily, and he returned soon after to bowl out his remaining overs.

"He's gone back-to-back five-over spells there, after just getting off the plane a few days ago," Brook said. "So hopefully he recovers alright. But thankfully he did run in for me. That's all I asked from him and he was bowling wheels. He's going to be good to touch for the rest of this winter."

England will hope to respond to the series defeat in a similar manner to how they bounced back in their last ODI against South Africa in September, where they put on 414 for 5 , a game which Brook hopes they can take confidence from.

"It's disappointing for the fans, who want to watch us, we entertain people, because they know that we play such an exciting brand of cricket.