NZ women domestic contracts: Foreman, Court receive maiden contracts; Canterbury sign up Irwin

New Zealand's women's domestic teams have completed the contracted players' roster for the 2024-25 season. Here is the complete list with the latest additions in the respective teams.

Central Districts

Uncapped right-arm seamer Grace Foreman has been awarded her maiden contract. Foreman, who hails from New Plymouth, has impressed through Taranaki and Central Districts' pathway systems in recent years.

She represented the team at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels and was part of the side that won the 2022 NZC Under-19 national championship. She debuted for a Districts A side last season and was also invited to a NZC Under-19 national camp last season.

Foreman joins right-arm quick Anna Gaging as the new face on the list and completes the Districts' contracted player roster for the 2024-25 season.

"I'm really grateful and honoured to get this opportunity with the Hinds," Foreman said. "I was shocked when [head coach] Jacob Oram phoned me to offer me the contract as it has been a goal of mine for some time now. The prospect of playing with some of my role models is surreal, and I am really looking forward to joining the team."

Foreman hails from a cricketing family. Her elder sister Amy Foreman has coached the Taranaki women's team in the past and was on NZC's pathway-to-performance coaching scholarship last season. Their mother, Helen, has also been involved in Taranaki cricket.

This list of 15 players also consists of two NZC-contracted players Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe who will represent the team when available. Captain Natalie Dodd was unavailable as she is expecting her first child later this year.

Contracted players: Aniela Apperley, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Anna Gaging, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Ashtuti Kumar, Emma McLeod, Thamsyn Newton, Kerry Tomlinson

NZC contracts: Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe

Canterbury

Canterbury have signed batter Emma Irwin as their 13th and final signing for the season. This will be Irwin's second stint with Canterbury. Irwin, 20, was part of the New Zealand Under-19 side at the World Cup in January last year.

Contracted players: Kate Anderson, Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Natalie Cox, Jodie Dean, Harriet Graham, Abigail Hotton, Laura Hughes, Frankie Mackay, Izzy Sharp, Jess Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Emma Irwin

Auckland

Fast bowler Sophie Court is Auckland's final signing for the season. Court's elevation to the contract list comes after her rise through Auckland Cricket's Talent and Pathway programme, where she represented Auckland Under-19 and Auckland A. She was part of the Auckland Under-19 team that won the women's national under-19 tournament in Lincoln earlier this year.

"There were a lot of emotions when I got the call," Court, 19, said. "I would like to thank my parents and all my coaches. Their support over the years has been great. It means a lot to me and I'm excited and honoured to be a part of this group. I'm looking forward to learning heaps and gaining lots of experience."

Contracted players: Olivia Anderson, Bella Armstrong, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Anika Todd, Sophie Court

Northern Districts

Allrounder Carol Agafili is Northern Districts' 13th signing as they round up the contracts list for the season. Agafili has represented Districts in the past and also turned out for Samoa in three T20Is earlier this year.

Contracted players: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Caitlin Gurrey, Eve Wolland, Holly Topp, Jess Watkin, Jesse Prasad, Kayley Knight, Marama Downes, Marina Lamplough, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu, Tash Wakelin, Carol Agafili

Wellington

Right-hand batter Gemma Sims is the final addition to Wellington's roster. Sims played six Super Smash matches last season for Wellington but failed to deliver a big performance.

Contracted players: Antonia Hamilton, Caitlin King, Hannah Francis, Jess McFadyen, Kate Chandler, Leigh Kasperek, Tash Codyre, Nicole Baird, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Rebecca Burns, Xara Jetly, Gemma Sims

Otago

Isy Parry has been awarded her maiden Otago contract and is their final signing for the upcoming season.