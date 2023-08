ODI World Cup: Hyderabad to go ahead with hosting back-to-back games

The HCA has relayed the BCCI's message to the Hyderabad Police, who have now assured that adequate security will be provided to all four teams. The HCA has also got the nod from the BCCI to let both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to train at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad ahead of their clash on October 10. The HCA was understood to have been unsure as to whether all four teams can get adequate practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.