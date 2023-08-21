ODI World Cup: Hyderabad to go ahead with hosting back-to-back games

Sri Lanka will travel to Hyderabad on October 8, after having played a day-night match in Delhi on October 7, against South Africa. Both Pakistan and Netherlands will open their campaign in Hyderabad, contesting each other on October 6, and will remain there for their second group match. New Zealand, who play Netherlands on October 9, will reach Hyderabad after playing the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad.