ODI World Cup: Hyderabad to go ahead with hosting back-to-back games
HCA had originally raised concerns about the schedule but the BCCI has told them that it won't be possible to make any tweaks
The BCCI has told the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that it won't be possible to make any schedule tweaks for the upcoming ODI World Cup after concerns were raised about hosting back-to-back matches. On Sunday, the HCA had alerted the Indian board that the local police was worried about providing adequate security for two matches - New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10.
The HCA has relayed the BCCI's message to the Hyderabad Police, who have now assured that adequate security will be provided to all four teams. The HCA has also got the nod from the BCCI to let both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to train at the Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad ahead of their clash on October 10. The HCA was understood to have been unsure as to whether all four teams can get adequate practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Sri Lanka will travel to Hyderabad on October 8, after having played a day-night match in Delhi on October 7, against South Africa. Both Pakistan and Netherlands will open their campaign in Hyderabad, contesting each other on October 6, and will remain there for their second group match. New Zealand, who play Netherlands on October 9, will reach Hyderabad after playing the tournament opener against England on October 5 in Ahmedabad.
@BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country :) They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days!— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) August 20, 2023
The tickets for the World Cup will go on sale on August 25, just over 40 days before the first game of the tournament on October 5.