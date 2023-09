Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani - Pakistan unearth slingy delight for Asia Cup knockouts

Accuracy, however, has eluded him, and the potential to go for huge runs on off days has limited his game time for Pakistan. Naseem's white-ball emergence, as well as the presence of Mohammad Hasnain - currently injured - and Zaman has seen Dahani fall down the pecking order. He spent much of the summer in Zimbabwe playing first-class and List A cricket, where he was solid without quite setting the world alight. However, he has a knack of picking up wickets whenever he plays. A five-wicket haul for Pakistan A against Nepal was the highlight, followed by a somewhat indifferent stint in the Lanka Premier League, where he took four wickets in as many games.