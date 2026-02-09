PCB chairman says India match decision within 24-48 hours

The PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said there is likely to be a decision on whether Pakistan plays their February 15 fixture against India in the T20 World Cup, within the next 48 hours.

"We have had discussions with them (the ICC)," Naqvi said. "It would not be right for me to make any comments right now. Once we get their (the ICC's) response, we will decide. We will go back to the PM (Shehbaz Sharif) for advice once the ICC replies. An announcement will come tomorrow or day after tomorrow."

At the same time, BCB president Aminul Islam, following his meetings with Naqvi and ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja in Lahore on Sunday, officially requested the PCB to play the match against India.

"We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish," Islam said.

"Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system."