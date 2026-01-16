Pollard, Keightley appointed as head coaches at MI London

Kieron Pollard and Lisa Keightley have been appointed as MI London's men's and women's head coaches for the franchise's inaugural season in this year's Hundred.

Pollard, 38, has a long-standing association with MI teams around the world, having played more than 200 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, with whom he still works as a batting coach.

He has also represented MI Cape Town in the SA20, MI New York in Major League Cricket, and MI Emirates in the ILT20, whom he recently captained to the final of this year's tournament.

Pollard has previously been based at the Kia Oval, having joined Surrey for the Vitality Blast in 2022, while he has also played two seasons in the Hundred, with London Spirit in 2022 and Southern Brave in 2024.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Head Coach with MI London," Pollard said. "Having played in The Hundred and for Surrey, I've seen first-hand the strong alignment between Surrey's cricketing culture and the Mumbai Indians' winning ethos.

"This is an exciting opportunity to build a strong team, create a high-performance culture, and work towards sustained success in the seasons ahead."

Keightley, meanwhile, has joined from Northern Superchargers, now renamed as Sunrisers Leeds, whom she guided to the 2025 women's Hundred title. She also coaches Mumbai Indians in the WPL, as well as Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, and was England Women's head coach for three years from 2019 to 2022.

Keightley said: I'm delighted to join MI London women's team for the 2026 season. Having witnessed the team's past success and now stepping into this role, I'm looking forward to the journey and to a new challenge after winning The Hundred last season.

Lisa Keightley won the Hundred with Northern Superchargers in 2025 • Getty Images

"The Kia Oval is a brilliant place to play and gives me a unique chance to combine Surrey's rich cricketing heritage with the global winning culture of the MI family. My focus at MI London will be to bring the trophy home and build a high-performance environment where players can thrive, play fearless cricket, and continue to win."

MI London is the new name of Oval Invincibles, the most successful team in the Hundred's original guise. The women's set-up won back-to-back titles from inception in 2021 and 2022, while the men's team are the three-times reigning champions, having won every edition since 2023.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Sam Curran will take over as the men's captain, replacing Sam Billings, who oversaw each of those three title wins.