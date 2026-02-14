Islamabad United replace Shamar Joseph with Blessing Muzarabani

Islamabad United have removed West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph from their side, and are set to replace him with Zimbabwean seamer Blessing Muzarabani . United bought Joseph for his base price, PKR 11 million, at the PSL auction on Friday, with no other party bidding for him.

ESPNcricinfo understands the contract has been terminated by mutual consent, with United looking to bolster their pace bowling stocks with Muzarabani. The 29-year old Zimbabwean has played in the PSL in the past, and was part of the team that won the title in 2021.

ESPNcricinfo understands neither the player nor the franchise intend to make a public statement on the matter, and that the decision is set to be approved by the PSL's technical committee.

United, who have won three PSL titles, a joint-record, also brought in Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza and Richard Gleeson as specialist quicks. Seam bowling allrounder returned to United as the first pick of the auction, and the second most expensive purchase overall.

Muzarabani had struggled with consistency over the past year, but roared back into form with a Player of the Match performance in Zimbabwe's comprehensive win over Australia at the ongoingT20 World Cup. It put Zimbabwe in pole position to qualify for the Super 8s, with two wins in two games.

Once confirmed, Muzarabani will join the only other Zimbabwean at the PSL, Sikandar Raza, who hit the winning runs in the final for Lahore Qalandars last year.