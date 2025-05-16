Ashwin backs Bumrah and Jadeja for India's Test captaincy role

The India squad for their five-Test series against England, which begins on June 20 could be picked in the final week of May, and the run-up to the selection process is dominated by the talks around the possible new captain.

"First of all, everyone is saying that Gill is the captain. Everyone is going in that direction. But there is a loud option in Jasprit Bumrah, and why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin said during a chat with former Tamil Nadu opener Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan on his YouTube channel. "If you are willing to go for a new person as captain, I would say why not make him [Gill] an understudy of an experienced guy for two years before handing him the job on a full-time basis."

After the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit from Tests, Jadeja is the most experienced player in the Indian side with 3370 runs and 323 wickets from 80 Tests. He, however, does not have any captaincy experience in Test cricket, while Bumrah has also led India in only three Tests, most recently in the first and last Tests of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I would say, why not get all three to four candidates and make them do a presentation and ask them each to detail the vision for the team," Ashwin said. "It happens in countries like Australia. Why won't we go down that road?"

Ashwin, who retired from all forms of cricket after the third BGT Test late last year, said Bumrah too should be considered seriously and his recent back injury should not be a hindrance.

"Look at Pat Cummins , he also had a back stress fracture, but he is now captaining Australia in Tests and ODIs," Ashwin said. "Like that, Bumrah is our national treasure and he should be in the discussion.