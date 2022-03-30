Former Mumbai player Rahul Mankad, son of the legendary India allrounder Vinoo Mankad, has died after a brief ailment. He was 66.
Mankad is survived by his wife and two daughters. He died in London.
A right-hand batter, Mankad played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2111 runs, with a best of 162. He has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name. He played from 1972-73 to 1984-85.
His brothers - Ashok and Atul - were also top-level cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played first-class cricket for Saurashtra.
Former Mumbai batter Shishir Hattangadi, paying tribute, wrote on Facebook:"Jigga Bhai, rest in peace my friend Rahul Mankad". Former India fast bowler TA Sekar also offered his condolences, tweeting: "Shocked to hear Rahul Mankad passed away. Comes from an illustrious cricketing family. True gentleman, good cricketer more than a great human being. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul RIP."