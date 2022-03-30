Former Mumbai player Rahul Mankad , son of the legendary India allrounder Vinoo Mankad , has died after a brief ailment. He was 66.

Mankad is survived by his wife and two daughters. He died in London.

A right-hand batter, Mankad played 47 first-class matches in which he scored 2111 runs, with a best of 162. He has five hundreds and 12 fifties to his name. He played from 1972-73 to 1984-85.

His brothers - Ashok and Atul - were also top-level cricketers. While Ashok represented India, Atul played first-class cricket for Saurashtra.