Jitesh leads RCB and opts to bowl; Head back for SRH

SRH welcomed back Travis Head , who missed their last match because of illness, Abhinav Manohar and Jaydev Unadkat Mohammed Shami , who had also missed the last match, was named in the substitute list so he could come in when SRH bowl.

This was an important match for RCB, who had already qualified for the playoffs, but were in contention for a top-two finish, which can give them cushion in the playoffs. RCB were second on the table with 17 points, but had a game in hand over Gujarat Titans (GT), who had 18 points. The third team in the race for a top-two finish was Punjab Kings (PBKS), tied with RCB on 17 points from 12 matches.