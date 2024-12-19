Keshav Maharaj ruled out of Pakistan ODIs due to adductor strain
Bjorn Fortuin named as replacement, with Maharaj to be assessed ahead of first Test starting December 26
South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against Pakistan. According to a media release, "scans revealed a left adductor strain", with Maharaj having suffered the injury during warm-ups ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday.
South Africa have named Bjorn Fortuin as a like-for-like replacement for Maharaj for the second and third ODIs against Pakistan.
Maharaj had limped off just before the toss for the first game, and was last moment replaced by pace-bowling allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo in South Africa's XI. The release further stated that Maharaj will be returning home to Durban "for rehabilitation and will be reassessed ahead of the first Test against Pakistan".
Maharaj's injury adds to an already lengthy list of missing bowlers for South Africa. The hosts are already without Anrich Nortje (fractured toe), Gerald Coetzee (groin), Lungi Ngidi (hip), Nandre Burger (lower back), and Wiaan Mulder (broken finger). Moreover, Maharaj recently bowled South Africa to a final-day win against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Gqeberha, bagging 5 for 76 to trigger a batting collapse.
In Maharaj's absence, South Africa have spin-bowling options in Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy to choose from for the Test series against Pakistan.
Those with an outside chance of making it to the side include batting allrounder Neil Brand, who bowls left-arm spin, and had toured New Zealand earlier this year; legspinner Shaun von Berg, who also made his debut on the same tour; and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, although he had last played first-class cricket in 2021.
The first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan begins in Centurion on December 26. South Africa are one win away from making it to the final of the World Test Championship, where they are currently placed at No. 1 in the points table.