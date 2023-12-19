Hetmyer dropped, Joseph rested for last two T20Is against England
Oshane Thomas and Johnson Charles have been called into the squad
Shimron Hetmyer has been dropped from West Indies' T20I squad for the final two matches against England while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is rested.
Hetmyer has struggled for form over the last few weeks with scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is against England, and was left out for the third game in Grenada, which followed 32, 0 and 12 in the three ODIs. He is replaced by Johnson Charles who played the most recent of his 44 T20Is against India in August.
Joseph, meanwhile, has been given a break ahead of West Indies' tour of Australia next month which includes two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is with the fast bowler likely to feature across all three formats. That tour begins with the opening Test in Adelaide on January 17.
Joseph put in a key display in the second T20I with 3 for 39 - claiming the wickets of Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Sam Curran - as West Indies won by 10 runs but went for 50 in the third match when England pulled off a chase of 223.
Fellow fast bowler Oshane Thomas comes into the squad for the final two matches of the series in Trinidad. West Indies currently lead 2-1 having claimed the ODI series by the same margin.
West Indies squad for last two T20Is vs England Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas