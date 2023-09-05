Simon Cook named Kent's new director of cricket

Kent have appointed Simon Cook , the former seamer who is currently the club's bowling coach, as their new director of cricket. Cook will take over from Paul Downton at the start of October, after Downton announced his intention to retire after six years in the job.

Cook, 46, played for Kent between 2005 and 2012, before rejoining the club's coaching staff in 2019. In between, he served as head coach and high performance manager for Hong Kong.

As Kent's lead bowling coach, he has overseen the specialist fast-bowling programme at age-group level and with the academy. He also took charge of the first XI as interim head coach for the One-Day Cup campaign in 2022 - when Kent won the competition - and again this year, while Matt Walker was working with Oval Invincibles at the Hundred.

"Simon was the outstanding candidate throughout the very rigorous selection process," Kent Cricket's chair, Simon Philip, said. "He provided a compelling and clear vision of how he wants the club to move forward from the pathway to the first XI, allied to a very strong view of the brand of cricket that he wants the club to play.

"His existing knowledge as player and coach will prove invaluable in delivering his vision. I'm sure that all members and supporters will welcome Simon to his new role."

Meanwhile, Glamorgan have announced that Hugh Morris , the former England managing director, will step down as chief executive after ten years in the role. Morris, who was capped three times by England, spent his entire playing career with the Welsh county, later moving to the ECB as technical director before serving as chief executive and then managing director. He departed in the national set-up in 2013, returning to Glamorgan soon after in a dual role as CEO and director of cricket.

Morris, 59, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2022, and said "the time is right for me to spend more time with my family, enjoying other pastimes, and focusing on my ongoing treatment".

Richard Thompson, ECB chair, added: "Hugh has served cricket in England and Wales both on and off the field, with extraordinary distinction. Few if any have given what Hugh has, both in terms of impact as well as commitment.