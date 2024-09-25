Steven Croft, Lancashire stalwart, retires at the age of 39

Steven Croft , Lancashire's veteran allrounder and stalwart of their 2011 Championship-winning side, has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 39.

Croft stepped down from first-class and List A cricket at the end of the 2023 summer, and had been on a T20-only deal for this summer's campaign. However, he has now confirmed his full retirement with immediate effect, and will instead move into Lancashire's coaching staff on a full-time basis.

His final appearance came earlier this month, in Lancashire's defeat to Sussex in the Vitality Blast quarter-final, and was his 600th match for the club across formats. He made his Lancashire debut in 2005, and went on to make a total of 19,183 runs, as well as claim 199 wickets with his offspin.

In 2011, he scored the winning runs against Somerset at Taunton, as Lancashire ended a 77-year wait for the County Championship, and four years later, he captained the T20 team to their maiden T20 Blast title at Edgbaston, beating Northamptonshire in the final.

Between June 2006 and July 2018, Croft played 148 consecutive T20 matches for Lancashire, which is an English record. He finishes his career as Lancashire's leading T20 run-scorer with 5,486 runs.

"My dream as a boy was to play one game for Lancashire, in the end it became 600," Croft said. "So, after just over two decades of playing for the club, I have taken the decision to retire as a player.

"I can confidently say I have realised my dream and more, and what a ride it has been. To go with the games, runs, wickets and catches, I have played alongside some of my heroes and many greats of the game.

"There have been so many highlights along the way, too. Winning the County Championship in 2011 will stay with me forever. The 2015 T20 Blast too, what a great night that was! But also, being awarded my county cap and being appointed club captain were special moments.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's Director of Cricket, added: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to congratulate Steven on an incredible Lancashire career.

"Steven epitomises everything good about this club. He is an outstanding individual who always puts the team first and anyone who has watched him knows that Steven puts his heart and soul into every game and his record speaks for itself.

"To be such an influential member of our side - as well as contributing to so many match-winning performances - over such a long period of time is something he should be very proud of.

"Players like Steven don't come around too often and whilst we will miss his skill and experience on the field, we're thrilled that he will continue to play a vital role in continuing to develop the exciting young players we have at Emirates Old Trafford, working across the Men's First Team, Second XI and Academy.