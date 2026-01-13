Stuart Broad: England do not have a drinking culture

Stuart Broad, the former England seamer, insists that the current Test team does not have a drinking problem, but accepts that the players themselves could have done more to avoid the negative headlines that emerged in the wake of their 4-1 Ashes defeat.

Broad, 39, was a pivotal figure in the early years of England's so-called "Bazball" era, and claimed 67 wickets at 26.67 in 15 matches up to and including the 2023 Ashes. Having retired in the wake of that summer's series-squaring victory at The Oval, he has remained close to the squad as a prominent media figure during this winter's tour of Australia.

Following England's defeat in the fifth Test in Sydney, Harry Brook issued an apology after reports emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand that led to England's Test vice-captain being fined £30,000. Several other players were spotted drinking during the team's mid-series break in Noosa, including Ben Duckett, who appeared to be slurring his words while looking lost in the street after a night out.

Those incidents have raised the possibility of England's management reestablishing a 12am curfew for when the white-ball squad begins its tour of Sri Lanka next week, ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, speaking on The Love of Cricket podcast, Broad warned that such measures could be counterproductive.

"They've just had a couple of guys who have made mistakes and that's got into the media," Broad said. "I think it's up to your team-mates to get you out of those situations, and that's when your culture's really strong.

"Ben Duckett isn't left alone, no idea where his hotel is. Harry Brook doesn't get himself in a situation with a bouncer, because they're not allowed anywhere near that situation. So I think that's the thing that will disappoint Baz [head coach Brendon McCullum].

"I really didn't like having a 12 o'clock curfew, because I just didn't feel like you should need it. As long as you have people around you to get yourself home at a suitable hour, having the team-mates around you to go,' your time's up'."

England's off-field behaviour has attracted criticism for a perceived lack of professionalism. Broad, however, insisted there is a stark difference between international cricketers who can be away from home for several months at a time, and athletes in other team sports, such as football.

"As an international player, you need some sort of release," he said. "I'm not saying it's 'have a few beers, whatever your release is', but if you don't have that mental switch-off, it drives you mad if you don't do anything.

"Cricketers are away six months of the year in hotels. [But] there isn't a drinking culture. I'll hang my hat on that, knowing the boys as well as I do. But it is just making sure the boys don't get in trouble when situations arise."

Jos Buttler, Broad's podcast co-host and former team-mate, was part of the ODI and T20I teams that played under Brook in New Zealand in October, and is due to link up with the white-ball squad in Sri Lanka next week.

"A lot of it is optics as well, isn't it?" Buttler said. "You've got to be so aware. Your team-mates look after you, but you've got to look after yourself. That is a price you pay for being an international cricketer and playing for England.