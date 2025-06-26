Suryakumar Yadav in recovery after sports hernia surgery

India 's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had a successful hernia surgery in Munich, Germany and is currently in recovery.

Suryakumar was last seen at IPL 2025, where he was a crucial part of Mumbai Indians' run into the playoffs. The 34-year-old middle-order batter set a new world record for consecutive 25-plus scores (16). On the back of that, he finished with a total of 717 runs, the highest by a non-opener in IPL and the highest by an MI batter in a single season.

India's immediate assignments are the ongoing Test tour of England, which carries on until August 4. Then they shift focus to a white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which contains three ODIs and three T20Is. Suryakumar isn't a regular for India in 50-overs cricket - he hasn't played the format since the 2023 World Cup final. Given this schedule, he had some free time on his hands to complete the surgery and his recovery before he takes charge of the T20 line-up in Chattogram on August 26.