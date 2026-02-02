Sussex enter special measures after agreeing ECB bail-out

Sussex will begin the 2026 County Championship on minus-12 points, and will face strict limits on their outgoings for the next three years, including player recruitment, after being placed in special measures by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The action was taken by the ECB after the club recorded an operating loss of £297,000 for 2024, with a more significant shortfall anticipated when their accounts for 2025 are published.

The club's chief executive Pete Fitzboydon resigned last summer for undisclosed reasons, and they have yet to confirm a full-time replacement, with Mark West overseeing operations in an interim capacity.

In a statement, the ECB announced that Sussex had entered a three-year financial framework under the governing body's Exceptional Funding Policy, in return for a structured loan that will be repayable in full by January 31, 2029.

In return, Sussex have agreed to a number of conditions, including a commitment to governance reform at the club, and ECB oversight on board meetings. There will also be a restriction on men's player salary costs for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons, and a commitment to reduce the operating loss for which the club has already budgeted in 2025-26.

More immediately, their task of remaining in the County Championship's top flight this season has taken a hit with the imposition of a 12-point penalty, with similar handicaps (equivalent to 50% of the points available for a match win) in their other men's competitions, namely the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

In 2025, the club overcame its off-field challenges to finish a creditable fourth in Division One of the Championship, albeit on equal points with Warwickshire and Essex, but separated by matches won (four, to three).

The same penalties will be imposed in 2027 and 2028 should Sussex fail to meet its obligations, along with a suspended fine of £100,000.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "The County network is the bedrock of cricket in our communities, and its contribution is vital to the future success of cricket in England and Wales.

"Professional Counties are allocated significant funding every year through the County Partnership Agreement, and it is essential that all counties have viable business plans to ensure their financial sustainability.

"The aim of approving exceptional funding through this agreement is to provide Sussex with the time to correct their underlying issues and for the ECB ensure that all counties are treated fairly."

West, Sussex's interim CEO, added: "We fully understand how disappointing this news will be for everyone connected with Sussex Cricket.

"Since taking on the interim role at the end of last season, it has become clear that a combination of unsuccessful growth plans and wider economic pressures have contributed to the position the Club finds itself in today.

"We acknowledge that this has not been good enough. Our responsibility now is to put things right, strengthen how the Club is run, and ensure Sussex Cricket moves forward on a more stable and sustainable footing."

The club's plight was announced on the same day that their South Coast neighbours, Hampshire, revealed the high-profile signing of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs for their T20 Blast campaign.

Stubbs, one of the most prominent players at Delhi Capitals, will also feature for Hampshire-based Southern Brave in the Men's Hundred, and reflects the growing influence at the club of GMR Group, the infrastructure conglomeration that bought a majority stake worth nearly £120 million in 2024.