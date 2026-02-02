Tristan Stubbs joins Hampshire for Blast as GMR Group influence grows

The GMR Group, the infrastructure conglomerate which co-owns Delhi Capitals, became Hampshire's majority shareholders in late 2024, buying Rod Bransgrove's stake in the club in a deal worth nearly £120 million. A few months later, GMR purchased a 49% stake in Southern Brave, the Hundred franchise based at the Utilita Bowl, from the ECB.

Stubbs has become one of Delhi Capitals' most prominent players, averaging 52.15 with a strike rate of 170.78 across the last two IPLs, and will return for a third season next month. That he has now signed for both Hampshire and Southern Brave further emphasises the direction of travel towards multi-club contracts in franchise cricket.

Stubbs also has links to Hampshire through the SA20, where he captained Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) to the title last month. He has worked closely with Adi Birrell (head coach) and Russell Domingo (assistant coach) at SEC, with Domingo succeeding Birrell as Hampshire's head coach this season.

"Tristan is a hugely talented player with strong connections to the club through his time at Delhi Capitals and his relationships with our coaches, past and present," Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, said. "He's a wonderful addition, and having him involved is a massive boost for both our squad and the competition as a whole. We can't wait to see him light up the Bowl."

Stubbs was one of four direct signings by Southern Brave's men before next month's inaugural Hundred auction, along with Jofra Archer, Jamie Smith and Marcus Stoinis. GMR have resisted the temptation to rename the franchise, but will change their green kit to something resembling Delhi Capitals' blue-and-red colour scheme.

Stubbs will join up with Hampshire for the Blast immediately after the IPL ends in May and will spend nearly three months in Southampton until the end of the Hundred, making use of a long gap in South Africa's international schedule. The Blast runs from May 26 until July 18, and the Hundred from July 21 until August 16.