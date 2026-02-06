Switch Hit: Brook side drama rumbles on
England won in Sri Lanka amid more questions about Harry Brook's behaviour. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss all that and preview the T20 World Cup
England gave their T20 World Cup prospects a boost by winning 3-0 in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, but Brendon McCullum expressed his frustration at the attention still on Harry Brook's New Zealand night out. On the podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss England's handling of the situation, as well as preview their chances in India and Sri Lanka.