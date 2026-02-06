Matches (14)
Feature

Switch Hit: Brook side drama rumbles on

England won in Sri Lanka amid more questions about Harry Brook's behaviour. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss all that and preview the T20 World Cup

ESPNcricinfo staff
Feb 5, 2026, 6:49 PM • 22 hrs ago
Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid celebrate victory with their England team-mates, Sri Lanka vs England, 3rd T20I, Pallekele, February 3, 2026

Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid celebrate victory with their England team-mates  •  Sameera Peiris/Getty Images

England gave their T20 World Cup prospects a boost by winning 3-0 in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, but Brendon McCullum expressed his frustration at the attention still on Harry Brook's New Zealand night out. On the podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to discuss England's handling of the situation, as well as preview their chances in India and Sri Lanka.
EnglandEngland tour of Sri LankaICC Men's T20 World Cup

