Matches (9)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
LPL (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
Feature

Switch Hit: Jimmy A's final spell

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to discuss James Anderson's (enforced) Test farewell and preview the series with West Indies

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
The media pack listens as James Anderson makes a point, England vs West Indies, 1st Test, Lord's, London, July 8, 2024

The media pack listens as James Anderson makes a point  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

The start of the England Men's Test summer has been accompanied by an unusual news event, with James Anderson preparing to retire after a 21-year Test career. After Anderson spoke candidly about signing off at Lord's, where it all began, the pod assembled: Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah discussing the reluctant goodbye for England's greatest wicket-taker, whether the team management have made the right call, impending debuts for Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, and how West Indies can spoil the party.
James AndersonEnglandEngland vs West IndiesWest Indies in EnglandICC World Test Championship

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback