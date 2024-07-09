Switch Hit: Jimmy A's final spell
Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah get together to discuss James Anderson's (enforced) Test farewell and preview the series with West Indies
The start of the England Men's Test summer has been accompanied by an unusual news event, with James Anderson preparing to retire after a 21-year Test career. After Anderson spoke candidly about signing off at Lord's, where it all began, the pod assembled: Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah discussing the reluctant goodbye for England's greatest wicket-taker, whether the team management have made the right call, impending debuts for Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, and how West Indies can spoil the party.