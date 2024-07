Switch Hit: Jimmy A's final spell

The start of the England Men's Test summer has been accompanied by an unusual news event, with James Anderson preparing to retire after a 21-year Test career. After Anderson spoke candidly about signing off at Lord's, where it all began, the pod assembled:anddiscussing the reluctant goodbye for England's greatest wicket-taker, whether the team management have made the right call, impending debuts for Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, and how West Indies can spoil the party.