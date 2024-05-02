Canada name uncapped batter Kanwarpal Tathgur in T20 World Cup squad

This will be Canada's first appearance at the T20 World Cup • Peter Della Penna

Canada have picked uncapped batter Kanwarpal Tathgur in their 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024. Tathgur, who has played only eight List A games, is one of the six new faces from the side that played against USA in the five-match T20I series last month.

Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu and Parveen Kumar have been named as reserves but only Tajinder will travel with the team.

Those who were left out from the squad that played against USA were Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Uday Bhagwan, Nikhil Dutta and Yuvraj Samra.

This is the first time Canada are participating in the T20 World Cup. They will play in the tournament opener against USA in Dallas. India, Pakistan and Ireland are the other teams in their group.

Canada's squad for T20 World Cup

Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Aaron Johnson, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Junaid Siddiqui, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan and Shreyas Movva (wk)