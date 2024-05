Canada name uncapped batter Kanwarpal Tathgur in T20 World Cup squad

The others include Guyana-born seamer Jeremy Gordon , who had made his debut for Canada in 2012; 39-year-old allrounder Junaid Siddiqui , who last played a T20I in February 2022; left-arm quick Kaleem Sana ; 35-year-old batter Ravinderpal Singh , whose previous T20I had come in 2022; and batting allrounder Rayyan Pathan . Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, and Dilpreet Bajwa are the only players aged under 30 in the side.