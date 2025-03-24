Tamim Iqbal rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pain during Dhaka Premier League game
Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, has been rushed to the hospital with chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP-3 ground in Savar.
The incident happened just after the toss in the 50-over game where Tamim was leading Mohammedan. Initially, a helicopter was arranged for his movement, but when he could not be flown out, he was taken to the nearby Fazilatunnesa Hospital, match referee Debabrata Paul told ESPNcricinfo.
