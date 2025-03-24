Matches (6)
News

Tamim Iqbal rushed to hospital after experiencing chest pain during Dhaka Premier League game

Initially, a helicopter was arranged for his movement, but he could not be flown out

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Tamim Iqbal in the dugout, Fortune Barishal vs Durdanto Dhaka, Bangladesh Premier League, Chattogram, February 14, 2024

Tamim Iqbal in the dugout  •  Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal, the former Bangladesh captain, has been rushed to the hospital with chest pain during a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP-3 ground in Savar.
The incident happened just after the toss in the 50-over game where Tamim was leading Mohammedan. Initially, a helicopter was arranged for his movement, but when he could not be flown out, he was taken to the nearby Fazilatunnesa Hospital, match referee Debabrata Paul told ESPNcricinfo.
More to follow...
Tamim IqbalBangladeshMohammedan vs ShinepukurDhaka Premier Division Cricket League

