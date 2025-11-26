How to bat with an A4 sheet - a Ricky Ponting masterclass

Ricky Ponting scored more that 27,000 runs and 71 hundreds in international cricket and, it turns out, the secret to that was just a sheet of paper. Master this technique and maybe you can become a champion batter yourself, eh?

You need to start with an A4 sheet. Here's how Ponting did it:

"I'd take my guard, I'd look down at the wicket and basically say, okay, if [the bowler] can land that ball inside that A4 piece of paper there, I know I can't play a shot to that ball, " he explains.

"It's a defensive shot or it's a leave if he's good enough to get it there. But I trained myself well enough that with this imaginary square or rectangle, if the bowler got just on the short side of that, then I felt I could pull it.

"And if I could play a pull shot to that ball, then the bowler's response was going to be: well, I can't bowl there, I've got to bowl a fraction fuller now. And then I had him on the front foot and I could hit him back down the ground. I was trying to eliminate the margin for error the bowlers had on length and trained myself to do it.