How to bat with an A4 sheet - a Ricky Ponting masterclass
Ricky Ponting scored more that 27,000 runs and 71 hundreds in international cricket and, it turns out, the secret to that was just a sheet of paper. Master this technique and maybe you can become a champion batter yourself, eh?
You need to start with an A4 sheet. Here's how Ponting did it:
"I'd take my guard, I'd look down at the wicket and basically say, okay, if [the bowler] can land that ball inside that A4 piece of paper there, I know I can't play a shot to that ball, " he explains.
"It's a defensive shot or it's a leave if he's good enough to get it there. But I trained myself well enough that with this imaginary square or rectangle, if the bowler got just on the short side of that, then I felt I could pull it.
"And if I could play a pull shot to that ball, then the bowler's response was going to be: well, I can't bowl there, I've got to bowl a fraction fuller now. And then I had him on the front foot and I could hit him back down the ground. I was trying to eliminate the margin for error the bowlers had on length and trained myself to do it.
If you ever watch any highlights of me bat, you'll see me look down and then I'll look straight at the pitch, just up there, looking at the square. I'd always look at that and then I'd lock into the bowler."