Ravindra Jadeja asks spectator to change his t-shirt
With India hoping to level the series in the final Test at The Oval, Ravindra Jadeja was batting to extend their lead when he was distracted by a spectator's red t-shirt right behind the bowler's arm.
He informed the umpires, who informed the security staff at the ground and a long discussion took place before the man in question was identified.
"There's been a lot of conversation about him and he still doesn't realise he's the problem," the commentator chuckled.
The spectator looked a bit confused at first to be told his outfit was distracting the batter since he'd been sitting in the same seat all day.
Eventually, he was offered an England jersey - a dull, distraction-free grey, which he put on. And Jadeja gave him a thumbs-up in thanks.
Funnily enough, another spectator in a red shirt turned up in the row in front of this man. The commentators wondered if that was a tack to wind up Jadeja or to get a free England shirt.
A century from Yashasvi Jaiswal and half-centuries from Akash Deep, Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel in the second innings took India to a total of 396. England pursued their target of 374 runs in typical Bazball fashion, with a rollicking century off 91 balls by Harry Brook setting the tone of the chase. At the start of the fifth day, after centuries from Harry Brook and Joe Root, England needed another 35 runs with four wickets in hand to take the series 3-1.