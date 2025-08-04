Ravindra Jadeja asks spectator to change his t-shirt

He informed the umpires, who informed the security staff at the ground and a long discussion took place before the man in question was identified.

"There's been a lot of conversation about him and he still doesn't realise he's the problem," the commentator chuckled.

The spectator looked a bit confused at first to be told his outfit was distracting the batter since he'd been sitting in the same seat all day.

Eventually, he was offered an England jersey - a dull, distraction-free grey, which he put on. And Jadeja gave him a thumbs-up in thanks.

Funnily enough, another spectator in a red shirt turned up in the row in front of this man. The commentators wondered if that was a tack to wind up Jadeja or to get a free England shirt.