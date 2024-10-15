Katich to continue in charge of Manchester Originals men's team

Manchester Originals have handed Simon Katich a one-year contract extension after a season in which his men's team won only once, but Stephen Parry has been let go after two years in charge of their women's side.

The decisions over the two coaches' futures were made by the Originals board, which has been restructured to reflect their closer ties with Lancashire from 2025. The county will become majority shareholders in Originals next season, when they are handed a 51% stake by the ECB, with the other 49% set to be sold to a private investor.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket, has been given responsibility to lead the recruitment process for Parry's successor as women's head coach as a result. James Sheridan, who is on the Lancashire board, has also taken over from the broadcaster Mark Chapman as Originals' chair, though Chapman will remain on the board.

Katich, the former Australia batter, has coached Originals men since the Hundred's inaugural season in 2021, and said he had "unfinished business" after agreeing to return in 2025. "I have absolutely loved my time leading the Manchester Originals over the last three years and I'm already looking forward to next year," Katich said.

Originals were runners-up in the 2022 and 2023 seasons of the men's Hundred, losing tight finals against Trent Rockets and Oval Invincibles. But they failed to overcome the absence of the injured Jos Buttler this year, finishing seventh after winning only one of their eight matches with Phil Salt deputising as captain.

"We were all disappointed with how this season went, particularly after coming as close as we did in 2022 and 2023," Katich said. "I feel we have unfinished business given the events of the last three editions of the Hundred and all of us at the Originals will ensure that we get back on track next year… We are determined to win it for Manchester."

Parry, meanwhile, has been replaced after his side finished sixth in the women's Hundred this season. Originals are the only women's team who have not reached the knockout stages in any of the tournament's first four editions, and are hoping to appoint "a world-leading women's short-format head coach" for 2025 and beyond.

"Stephen leaves us with our thanks and best wishes," Sheridan said. "He joined us with our women's team under-strength and still finding its feet at this level of cricket… We are in a much better place following two years with Stephen at the helm."

The recruitment process for Parry's successor, which Chilton will oversee, will start immediately. "Our aim now is to recruit a world-leading women's short-format head coach, and we are very excited where this group of players can take Manchester Originals next year and beyond," Chilton said.

The announcements come shortly before Friday's deadline for first-round bids in the ECB's sale process of the Hundred, with Lancashire actively seeking a "sporting partner" to become co-owners of Originals. Daniel Gidney, the county's chief executive, told ESPNcricinfo in August : "We'd love to work with an IPL team."