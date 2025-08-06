Two-tier model for Test cricket - ECB wary, CA 'open'

The ECB is not keen on a two-tiered World Test Championship (WTC) in which relegation could lead to England not being in the same division as Australia or India, thus potentially depriving them of their two most lucrative rivalries.

The ICC last month formed a working group, led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose , to look into, among other things, improving the WTC ahead of the next cycle, which begins in July 2027. A two-tier system was among the most significant topics discussed at the ICC annual conference in July. Twose, NZC's representative on the ICC Board, is expected to make recommendations to the board.

Two-tier Test cricket has been debated for more than 15 years, with the ICC showing its willingness to the idea as far back as in 2009 , though Full Members have been split on the issue for various reasons.

Test Match Special on the opening day of Speaking to BBC'son the opening day of The Oval Test between England and India last week, ECB chairman Richard Thompson said the value of bilateral cricket was dropping because of a "congested" calendar overwhelmed by T20 leagues, and that in most countries, Test cricket had taken a big hit. Thompson said that while a two-tier model for Test cricket was being discussed by the ICC, he was not sure if it was perfect.

"There's a lot of options that we've got to look at - tiers would be one of them," he said. "We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India? That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here."

Thompson believed that a better solution could be tinkering with the existing WTC itself. He cited South Africa's defeat of Australia to become WTC 2023-25 winners as an example, where, with the right support, smaller countries could emerge as strong contenders.

"The World Test Championship could work better than it does. It has definitely improved the narrative, [and] it has created a relevance," Thompson said. "Seeing what it meant for South Africa to win - who are crushed by rugby in their own country - and seeing players I know really well, like Graeme Smith, in tears on the outfield, that was a real moment seeing them win. As much as I was critical that they turned up with a 'B' team when they played New Zealand [in 2024] , it was still good for the game when the underdog wins.

South Africa won the WTC 2023-25 by beating Australia in the final • ICC/Getty Images

"But the reality of it is, the World Test Championship, if it was improved upon and certain changes were made, maybe you don't need two tiers of Test cricket. What you do need is a schedule that makes a lot more sense than it currently does, and that must include the volume of bilateral cricket that you play, white-ball and red-ball, and recognising that from 2028, we have an Olympics

"So what happens in 2028, when we have an Olympics, and our best 11 cricketers have got to go to LA for two weeks in the middle of July? That is going to throw up some challenges."

Details of the composition of the working group to improve the WTC, as well as a more specific brief, have not been announced. Some reports have indicated an eight-person committee, with representation from non-Test nations as well. Sanjog Gupta, the recently appointed ICC CEO , is also likely to be on the group.

Having clarity over the two-tier model is key for ICC, with countries already having started conversations for bilateral series that will be part of the next WTC cycle (2027-29). With the media rights for the new commercial cycle (2027-31) expected to be put out to tender next year, the ICC is keen to find a solution to make the WTC more meaningful. But, even at this nascent stage, there are a lot of reservations being expressed.

Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia's CEO, says "it's in our interest to see a strong West Indies, a strong Pakistan, New Zealand, [and] South Africa" • AFP/Getty Images

Majority of the Full Member countries have always been split on the two-tier Test model for various reasons: some feared loss of revenue from the ICC's annual distribution of money in case their country gets relagated, some don't want to be relagated to a lower tier, and some plainly rejected the idea as an ego basis every time the ICC Board discussed the topic.

Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia's CEO, who is expected to be another influential voice on the subject, said the bigger countries had the responsibility of keeping smaller countries competitive, including by having a strong first-class system.

"The real challenge here is what role do we all play," Greenberg told SEN Radio on Wednesday. "When I say we, those three countries that [are] putting resources and energy into Test cricket, what role do we have to help others make sure that they step up because it's in our interest to see a strong West Indies, a strong Pakistan, New Zealand, [and] South Africa. We want those countries being strong in this format of the game, but clearly they're going to need help. They can't do it alone. It's incumbent on all of cricket to help."

"Talking to CEOs of the West Indies and other [boards], when I was with them recently, everyone's got a very open mind to this because they know that we're going to need some level of change in order to extract value in this part of the game." Todd Greenberg

Greenberg said he was keeping an "open mind" on the two-tier Test model subject to certain conditions.

"My open mind is in reference to, if it helps grow the opportunities for those other countries to be stronger, and have better resources in Test match cricket, if it does that, then I'm open for it," he said. "But if it doesn't achieve that, and it actually affects the opposite, then I wouldn't be supportive."

Greenberg pointed out that several CEOs who attended the ICC's chief executives committee meeting in Singapore echoed the same thinking.