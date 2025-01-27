England down New Zealand to join India, Australia and South Africa in semi-finals

Fast bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman (4-0-8-4) and offspinner Prisha Thanawala (4-1-19-3) shared seven wickets between them as they knocked New Zealand over for 89 in Kuching, Malaysia.

Openers Davina Perrin and Jemima Spence - who have the best strike rates in the tournament - then ensured a comfortable chase, despite England losing four wickets.

It marked the end of a forgetful campaign for New Zealand, who managed just two wins from their five matches. Only two players got into double-digits on Monday.

Opener Kate Irwin gave New Zealand a good start, making 35 off 26 before being dismissed by quick Trudy Johnson in the ninth over. Johnson struck again in her next over before Phoebe Brett had Emma McLeod stumped.

That's when Thanawala got in on the action. She dismissed Eve Wolland in the 15th over before taking two in her next. Corteen-Coleman cleaned up the rest of the line-up with a wicket off the last ball of the 18th over and then three in the final over.

Perrin gave England a quick start, hammering two fours and a six in the first two overs. England were 34 for 1 in 3.2 overs when Sophie Court dismissed her. Perrin's 15-ball 21 saw her go on top of the competition's run charts