India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance

Bangladesh were asked to bat first after rain delayed the clash and they were put under pressure immediately as they lost the opener Mosammat Eva to the third ball of the innings. India kept a lid on Bangladesh throughout as they were left reeling at 23 for 5 by the end of tenth over. Bangladesh's top score came from their captain Sumaiya Akter, who made a 29-ball 21 at No.7. Vaishnavi took two of her three wickets in the 17th over while G Trisha , Shabnam Shakil and VJ Joshitha accounted for a wicket each. With this performance, Vaishanvi is now the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps.