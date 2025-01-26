India seal semi-final spot with win over Bangladesh; Australia and South Africa also advance

India clinched a comfortable eight-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the Super Six stage of the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur. With the win, India along with Australia from Group 1 and South Africa from Group 2 are assured of semi-final spots. England and Nigeria, who are placed second and third respectively, in Group 2, will be fighting for the remaining spot after Sri Lanka's match against Scotland was abandoned due to the rain and both teams shared the points.
For India, left-arm spinner Vaishanvi Sharma starred with 3 for 15 to restrict Bangladesh to just 64 for 8. India chased down the target in 7.1 overs.
Bangladesh were asked to bat first after rain delayed the clash and they were put under pressure immediately as they lost the opener Mosammat Eva to the third ball of the innings. India kept a lid on Bangladesh throughout as they were left reeling at 23 for 5 by the end of tenth over. Bangladesh's top score came from their captain Sumaiya Akter, who made a 29-ball 21 at No.7. Vaishnavi took two of her three wickets in the 17th over while G Trisha, Shabnam Shakil and VJ Joshitha accounted for a wicket each. With this performance, Vaishanvi is now the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with nine scalps.
In the chase, Trisha smashed a quickfire 40, laced with eight boundaries, before getting dismissed in the seventh over. Captain Niki Prasad and Sanika Chalke took India home with 77 balls remaining.