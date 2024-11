Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests for shoulder rehab; Phillip, Sinclair return

Making way for the returnees are the spinning duo of Gudakesh Motie and the uncapped Bryan Charles. Motie, too, is playing the white-ball games against England, but is not part of the Test side after two unimpressive outings against South Africa. He picked just three wickets in the two matches, including his wicketless showing in Port of Spain. Charlies, the offspinner, has been left out after he didn't get a Test debut in the South Africa series.