Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests for shoulder rehab; Phillip, Sinclair return

West Indies allrounder Jason Holder
will miss the upcoming two home Tests against Bangladesh starting at the end of the month to continue his shoulder rehabilitation. Offspinner Kevin Sinclair
, meanwhile, returns to the side after recovering from an injury that made him miss West Indies' last Test series, against South Africa at home in August.
Right-arm quick Anderson Phillip
also returned to the side, having last played a Test in December 2022 in Australia. Phillip is coming fresh on the back of a few wickets for Trinidad & Tobago in the domestic 50-over competition, which followed his county stint for Lancashire that he ended with a match haul of nine wickets against Worcestershire
in September end.
Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph
also returned to the Test fold after he was rested for the South Africa games because of his "considerable workload" at the time. He is currently playing the T20I series against England after featuring in the ODIs against them, although he was suspended
for the first two T20Is.
Joseph was the vice-captain before he missed the South Africa series and the selectors had named Joshua Da Silva as Kraigg Brathwaite's deputy in the interim. But even after Joseph's return for the upcoming series, Da Silva has been retained as vice-captain in the latest 15-man squad.
Making way for the returnees are the spinning duo of Gudakesh Motie
and the uncapped Bryan Charles. Motie, too, is playing the white-ball games against England, but is not part of the Test side after two unimpressive outings against South Africa. He picked just three wickets in the two matches, including his wicketless showing in Port of Spain. Charlies, the offspinner, has been left out after he didn't get a Test debut in the South Africa series.
The two Tests will start on November 22 in Antigua and on November 30 in Jamaica. Before that, Brathwaite will also lead a CWI Select XI, from a squad of 13, for the two-day warm-up against Bangladesh for November 17 and 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Joshua Da Silva (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican
Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Justin Greaves (vice-capt), Ryan Bandoo, Daniel Beckford, Navian Bidaisee, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Chaim Holder, Tevin Imlach, Jordan Johnson, Jair McAllister, Shaaron Lewis, Kimani Melius