Holder to miss Bangladesh Tests for shoulder rehab; Phillip, Sinclair return

Joseph was the vice-captain before he missed the South Africa series and the selectors had named Joshua Da Silva as Kraigg Brathwaite's deputy in the interim. But even after Joseph's return for the upcoming series, Da Silva has been retained as vice-captain in the latest 15-man squad.

The two Tests will start on November 22 in Antigua and on November 30 in Jamaica. Before that, Brathwaite will also lead a CWI Select XI, from a squad of 13, for the two-day warm-up against Bangladesh for November 17 and 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.