Harmanpreet dazzles in Derby, Rolton rocks Mithali's India
Four memorable India-Australia knockout matches from past Women's World Cups
India and Australia have delivered some of the most unforgettable Women's World Cup knockout clashes across formats. From India's first final in 2005 to the iconic MCG showdown in 2020, these matches have been full of skill, drama, and high stakes. Here's a look back at some key knockout matches before the two sides meet again in another semi-final, in Navi Mumbai
Rain, a wet outfield, and fire from Harmanpreet Kaur. She blasted an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, transforming women's cricket in India. She walked in with India tottering at 35 for 2 and walked out with Australia in ruins. The first fifty was measured, the next two were mayhem: off 26 balls, then 17. In all, she launched seven sixes and even a mid-pitch mix-up with Deepti Sharma and a flying helmet couldn't deter her focus. By the time India reached 281 for 4, Harmanpreet had rewritten what Indian batting could look like. Australia fought back through Elyse Villani and Alex Blackwell, but Deepti's final strike ended the resistance. On that rain-soaked English evening, Harmanpreet's innings wasn't just brilliant. It was a statement, and Derby remains India's only win over Australia in a knockout game in the Women's World Cup.
In front of 86,174 roaring fans at the MCG, India played their first T20 World Cup final, but Australia steamrolled them. Alyssa Healy slammed the fastest fifty in any ICC final, with audacious drives and towering sixes. Beth Mooney proved the perfect foil, rotating the strike and punishing the loose balls during her unbeaten 78, as Australia posted 184 for 4. In response, India, hurt by injuries and quick strikes, folded for 99 in 19.1 overs. Australia's brilliance with bat, ball, and in the field was too much for India.
India came agonisingly close to toppling Australia, but ended up falling short by six runs in their chase of 173. Harmanpreet Kaur battled illness and shared a crucial 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet's freak run-out, with her bat stuck in the pitch, triggered a slide, however, and Australia closed out the match. Australia's innings had been driven by Meg Lanning, Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner, who made an electric cameo.
A 22-year-old Mithali Raj led India into uncharted territory: their first-ever Women's World Cup final. Karen Rolton, though, crushed their dreams, scoring an unbeaten 107 off 128 balls and taking Australia to 215 for 4. India's chase then unravelled - they suffered four run-outs - and they were eventually bundled out for 117. Australia won their fifth ODI World Cup title, while for India just being there was historic - a young captain, a team of trailblazers, and the promise of what could be.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo