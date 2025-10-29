Harmanpreet dazzles in Derby, Rolton rocks Mithali's India

India came agonisingly close to toppling Australia, but ended up falling short by six runs in their chase of 173. Harmanpreet Kaur battled illness and shared a crucial 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet's freak run-out, with her bat stuck in the pitch, triggered a slide, however, and Australia closed out the match. Australia's innings had been driven by Meg Lanning, Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner, who made an electric cameo.