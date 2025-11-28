Women's county ins and outs 2025-26
Keep up to date with all the player movements ahead of the 2026 women's Tier 1 county season
Durham
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Essex
IN: Liberty Heap (Lancashire)
OUT: Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Kelly Castle (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Hampshire
IN: Pippa Sproul (academy)
OUT: Mary Taylor (Warwickshire), Freya Davies (retired), Daisy Mullan (released)
OVERSEAS:
Lancashire
IN:
OUT: Liberty Heap (Essex), Hannah Rainey (released)
OVERSEAS:
The Blaze
IN: Emma Jones (Surrey)
OUT: Sarah Glenn (Yorkshire), Scarlett Hughes (released)
OVERSEAS:
Somerset
IN: Bea Willis (academy)
OUT: Fran Wilson (retired), Laura Jackson, Amelie Munday (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Surrey
IN: Emily Burke (academy), Rachel King
OUT: Emma Jones (The Blaze), Alexa Stonehouse (Warwickshire - loan)
OVERSEAS:
Warwickshire
IN: Mary Taylor (Hampshire), Alexa Stonehouse (Surrey - loan)
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Yorkshire
IN: Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Olivia Thomas
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
