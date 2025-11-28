Matches (27)
News

Women's county ins and outs 2025-26

Keep up to date with all the player movements ahead of the 2026 women's Tier 1 county season

Sarah Glenn gets through the crease, The Blaze vs Warwickshire, Women's T20 Blast eliminator, The Oval, July 27, 2025

Sarah Glenn will swap Trent Bridge for Headingley after joining Yorkshire  •  Getty Images

Keep up to date with all the movements around the counties as preparations are made for the 2026 women's Tier 1 county season.
Durham
IN:
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Essex
IN: Liberty Heap (Lancashire)
OUT: Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Kelly Castle (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Hampshire
IN: Pippa Sproul (academy)
OUT: Mary Taylor (Warwickshire), Freya Davies (retired), Daisy Mullan (released)
OVERSEAS:
Lancashire
IN:
OUT: Liberty Heap (Essex), Hannah Rainey (released)
OVERSEAS:
The Blaze
IN: Emma Jones (Surrey)
OUT: Sarah Glenn (Yorkshire), Scarlett Hughes (released)
OVERSEAS:
Somerset
IN: Bea Willis (academy)
OUT: Fran Wilson (retired), Laura Jackson, Amelie Munday (both released)
OVERSEAS:
Surrey
IN: Emily Burke (academy), Rachel King
OUT: Emma Jones (The Blaze), Alexa Stonehouse (Warwickshire - loan)
OVERSEAS:
Warwickshire
IN: Mary Taylor (Hampshire), Alexa Stonehouse (Surrey - loan)
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
Yorkshire
IN: Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Olivia Thomas
OUT:
OVERSEAS:
