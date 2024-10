The Women's T20 World Cup trophy will be taken on a nine-day tour of New Zealand after they won their maiden title earlier in October.

New Zealand travelled to India directly after their World Cup triumph for a three-match ODI series that concluded on Tuesday, and will land back home on Friday.

On Saturday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will start the 'trophy tour', with members of the women's team and support staff set to make appearances in fan events in their cities.

The team members will interact with fans at free-entry public events and also visit cricket clubs and schools.

"The World Cup win is without a doubt a watershed moment for women's cricket in this country and we're determined to make the most of it," NZC marketing communications general manager Stacey Geraghty was quoted as saying in a release.

"Based on the amount of excitement back here in New Zealand following the win, we're expecting the public to get out in force to celebrate with the team, in the same way Kiwis supported the BLACKCAPS during their ICC World Test Championship Mace tour in 2021."

The tour will begin in Dunedin and cover ten cities, including Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland.

NZC also announced that the T20 World Cup trophy will be on display at all of New Zealand women's matches in the home summer.