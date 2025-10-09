WPL teams allowed five player retentions ahead of November mega auction

Franchises can retain a maximum of five players ahead of the mega auction for the 2026 season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). ESPNcricinfo has learned that the deadline for announcing retentions is November 5, which has been communicated to the teams, and the auction window will be between November 25 and 29.

In an email to franchises on Thursday, the WPL said a maximum of three capped Indian players, a maximum of two overseas players, and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players can be retained by each team. And if a franchise opts to retain five players, then at least one should be an uncapped Indian player. The WPL has also for the first time decided to allow franchises to activate the right-to-match (RTM) option at the auction to buy back a player that was part of their squad in 2025.

The WPL has decided to have an auction purse of INR 15 crore for the auction and has listed the guideline prices for the retention slabs (check graphic below). The slabs listed are: INR 3.5 crore (Player 1), INR 2.5 crore (Player 2), INR 1.75 crore (Player 3), INR 1 crore (Player 4) and INR 50 lakh (Player 5).

If a franchise opts to retain five players, INR 9.25 crore would be deducted from its purse, while for four, the deduction would be INR 8.75 crore; for three it would be INR 7.75 crore; four two INR 6 crore; and for one INR 3.5 crore. A franchise can use a maximum of five RTMs, but in case it retains five players, then the RTM option would be lost. In case a franchise retains four players, it will be left with one RTM; for three, there will be two RTMs; for two, three RTMs; and for one, four RTMs.

The WPL has said franchises can negotiate a different amount to the guideline price listed in the retention slabs, but if the actual amount paid is higher than the slab, then that amount would be deducted from the auction purse. A minimum of INR 50 lakh has been set for an uncapped India player, but that could be higher based on the agreed amount between the franchise and player.