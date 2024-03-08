Hamilton Masakadza steps down as Zimbabwe director of cricket
The decision comes after Zimbabwe had failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup
Hamilton Masakadza has resigned as Zimbabwe Cricket's director of cricket after the team failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean. Masakadza had been appointed to the post in October 2019 after he retired from international cricket.
Masakadza's resignation comes three months after Dave Houghton had stepped down as head coach.
"This decision has come about after careful consideration of the successes and failures of our cricket and my responsibilities," Masakadza said in his resignation letter. "As much as there has been a lot of progress in my tenure, the fact remains that we are the only Full Member nation not participating at the next T20 World Cup after our shock loss to Uganda.
"This was indeed one of the lowest points of my career and I take full responsibility as Director of Cricket."
Under Masakadza's tenure, though, Zimbabwe had qualified for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where they progressed to the Super 12s. Masakadza also oversaw the successful staging of the Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 and the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe. Masakadza is now open to working in a different capacity for Zimbabwe Cricket.
"This decision was a very difficult one to make and I remain fully committed to Zimbabwe Cricket and would very much be interested in serving in a different capacity as the organisation looks forward to hosting the Men's Under-19 World Cup in 2026 and the Men's 50-over World Cup in 2027," Masakadza said.