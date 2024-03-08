Hamilton Masakadza steps down as Zimbabwe director of cricket

"This decision has come about after careful consideration of the successes and failures of our cricket and my responsibilities," Masakadza said in his resignation letter. "As much as there has been a lot of progress in my tenure, the fact remains that we are the only Full Member nation not participating at the next T20 World Cup after our shock loss to Uganda.

"This was indeed one of the lowest points of my career and I take full responsibility as Director of Cricket."

Under Masakadza's tenure, though, Zimbabwe had qualified for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, where they progressed to the Super 12s. Masakadza also oversaw the successful staging of the Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 and the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe. Masakadza is now open to working in a different capacity for Zimbabwe Cricket.